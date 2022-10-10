The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) say efforts to establish picketing rules with Transnet management for Monday’s planned national strike have been unsuccessful.

The unions say Transnet is breaking the Labour Relations Act by refusing to establish picketing rules.

On Sunday, the Labour Court dismissed Transnet’s urgent interdict to have the strike declared unprotected.

The unions have condemned Transnet for threatening workers with disciplinary action if they join the strike.

Satawu has vowed to shut down all Transnet services from Monday.

The union is seeking a wage increase of between 12 and 13% while Transnet is offering 3%.

Satawu Deputy President Nkoketse Sepogwane says, “We have chosen strategic places where we’re going to picket, even though the employer has been stalling the process of agreeing on picketing rules purposefully, to try and continue with the narrative that the strike is unprotected and illegal, which is fallacy on the basis that we’ve complied with all the nitty gritties of the Labour Relations Act, including the constitution of Transnet bargaining council which is governing the bargaining between us and the employer. So, we are going to go full force on Monday, we’re going to shut down all Transnet services.”

