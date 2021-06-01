Pan African Parliament suspended yet again following more chaos

Disruptions at the PAP have delayed the election of new leadership for a third day

The Pan African Parliament (PAP) in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, has been suspended yet again as MPs continue to fight over the electoral system.

There’s been strong contention over the electoral process with chaos erupting for a second day. The Southern Caucus is calling for rotational leadership based on the African Union rules while the Eastern and Western Caucuses want to keep the direct voting system.

Zimbabwe’s Fortune Charumbira, Mali’s Haidara Cisse and Albino Aboug from South Sudan are the three candidates vying for the Presidency position.

Zimbabwean MP Barbara Rwodzi says the ballot cannot continue until there is clarity.

Pan-African Parliament chaotic scenes in Midrand, Johannesburg on Monday: