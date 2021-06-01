Pan African Parliament suspended yet again following more chaos

The Pan African Parliament (PAP) in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, has been suspended yet again as MPs continue to fight over the electoral system.
Disruptions at the PAP have delayed the election of new leadership for a third day.
There’s been strong contention over the electoral process with chaos erupting for a second day. The Southern Caucus is calling for rotational leadership based on the African Union rules while the Eastern and Western Caucuses want to keep the direct voting system.
Zimbabwe’s Fortune Charumbira, Mali’s Haidara Cisse and Albino Aboug from South Sudan are the three candidates vying for the Presidency position.
Zimbabwean MP Barbara Rwodzi says the ballot cannot continue until there is clarity.
Some members of the PAP resorted to violence on Monday as frustrations grew over whether the Presidency should be on a rotational basis or via the current direct ballot box.
The Southern Caucus is leading the call for rotation, while the East and West caucuses heavily oppose the idea.
On Monday, chaos erupted in the chamber with members laying hands on each other.
