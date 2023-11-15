Ox Nche receives a heroic honour in his home town

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Springbok loosehead Retshegofaditswe “Ox” Nche was granted a heroic honour in his hometown, Thaba Nchu, in the Free State.

Nche was bestowed “Tlotlo ya Morafe wa Barolong boo-Seleka” by Kgosi Gaboilelwe Moroka wa Barolong.

This is the highest honour to be granted by Kgosi to esteemed individuals who stand out for their exceptional achievements.

A tour was also organised for the Springbok prop to visit various areas in his home town.

Video: Springbok World Cup winner Ox Nche honoured

It was a heartwarming welcome for Thaba Nchu’s great inspiration. The young and old could not hide their excitement. For them, Retshegofaditswe “Ox” Nche is a beacon of hope. They’ve watched him grow before their eyes from humble beginnings to great heights.

“He has made us proud and we are telling our kids about him, we are happy ox has put Thaba Nchu on a map and kids are looking up to him,” a fan said.

Touring his home town with his family, Springbok’s Jersey number 17 was overwhelmed.

Nche says, “I feel honoured and this should be an inspiration to everyone that it is possible.”

To the young ones, he is regarded as a role model.

“I’m happy to see Ox, he has made us proud,” a young fan explains.

“He is our role model,” another young fan says.

After watching the Springboks semi-final match, in which many say Ox played an important role towards South Africa’s win, Kgosi of Barolong-boo-Seleka saw the highest honour of Barolong befitting for Nche.

“I saw it befitting that this is what young people need to see, to instil hope for the future,” says Kgosi Gaboilelwe Moroka of Barolong boo Seleka.

Nche’s tour comes after Springbok’s World Cup trophy tour. He has urged the youth to not give up on their dreams.