The Gauteng Education Department says more than 80 youths involved in the Gauteng City Region Academy (GCRA) internship programme at TVET colleges are yet to receive their monthly stipend.

This has been revealed in a written reply by the department to a question from the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Gauteng Legislature.

DA MPL Khume Ramulifho says according to the department only 69 out of the 150 interns have been paid stipends since June. And that this has been blamed on the delays in the processing of vendor numbers used to pay interns.

Ramulifho says Education MEC Chiloane must commit to a payment backlog date.

MEC Matome Kopano Chiloane says, “The GCRA will introduce an online attendance system to regulate and manage the payment of stipends. It is a step in the right direction; however, the department must be well prepared for possible system glitches. The MEC has indicated that all late payments are being processed but has not committed to the day of payment. This has a negative impact on the youth participating in this programme.”