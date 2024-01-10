OUTA welcomes rejection of axed NSFAS CEO’s reinstatement bid

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has welcomed the Labour Court dismissal of axed National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) CEO Andile Nongogo‘s bid for reinstatement.

He was fired after corruption allegations emerged involving four NSFAS service providers who were awarded tenders irregularly.

This as OUTA has been calling for the resignation of the Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, as well as the NSFAS board chairperson, Ernest Khosa, over allegations of corruption.

Nzimande has denied the allegations against him and said he won’t resign.

OUTA’s Investigations Manager, Rudie Heyneke responds, “We are quite disappointed. The way that the minister responded, but one thing we can say is that the minister made a call to us saying listen, come forward with all your information…it is time now to put all your information on the table and we’re ready and happy to meet with the minister to discuss whatever he wants to know from us.

I think you know these recordings were just the last straw that broke the camel’s back, and everybody has said this is enough; we want the minister to be investigated by law enforcement.”

VIDEO | Nzimande dismisses NSFAS corruption allegations: