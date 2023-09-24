Defending champions Orlando Pirates will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the MTN8 on October 7th.

Pirates advanced to the final despite a slender 1-nil loss to Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium earlier this afternoon, with a 2-2 aggregate score after two legs. The Bucs won the semi-final encounter after scoring two away goals in the first leg.

The final will be played at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

🏆 𝕄𝕋ℕ𝟠 𝔽𝕀ℕ𝔸𝕃 🏆 𝐎𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 🆚 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬 🗓️ 𝟳 𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯

📍 𝗗𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻

Stellenbosch FC were looking for their first ever win at the Orlando Stadium against MTN-8 defending champions the Orlando Pirates. Stellies needed two clear goals to reach their first ever final in South Africa’s top-flight football.

Pirates came into the match with a big advantage after recording a 2-1 win away in Cape Town three weeks ago.

Sandile Mthethwa partnered with Tapelo Xoki in the heart of the Bucs defence due to the absence of the reliable Nkosinathi Sibisi.

Midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo was back in the starting lineup after serving a one-match suspension.

The visitors were the first to threaten to score in the opening minutes after a defensive blunder.

The home side also got their chance to score in the early stages.

Stellenbosch took the lead in the 22nd minute after Zakhele Lepasa deflected Iqraam Rayner’s shot into his own net. Deon Hotto was denied by Sage Stephens seven minutes before the break.

Stellenbosch showed very little respect to the defending champions, and it was 1-nil at the break.

Stephens denied Lepasa 10 minutes before regulation time.

Pirates made several changes late in the second half in search of an equaliser.

There were no goals in the second half, with Jose Riveiro suffering his first cup loss since arriving in South Africa at the beginning of last season.

Pirates will be the home team in the final on the 7th of next month.