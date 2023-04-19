Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal are up in arms following challenges with the National Schools Nutrition Programme in the province.

Learners at over 5 000 schools in the province have gone without food since they re-opened last week.

It is believed that the problems emerged with the appointment of a new supplier. The challenges include late and non-delivery and in some instances, rotten food supplies.

In a statement, the provincial Education Department has confirmed that food supplies have now been delivered to at least 90% of the affected schools.

IFP President, Velenkosini Hlabisa is calling for swift solutions. “This was a disservice to our children to our education the IFP will closely monitor that what happened last week up to yesterday is not going to happen as we have raised it during the debate.”

VIDEO | Concerns over collapse of KZN’s schools’ nutrition programme: