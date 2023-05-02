Delivery of food to some KwaZulu-Natal schools as part of the National School Nutrition Programme has commenced. This is after a failure to deliver food to some of the schools in the programme since the start of the second term three weeks ago.

About 5 000 schools have been affected, leaving many learners starving.

Pacina Retail, who was given a contract to supply the whole province, has been accused of non-delivery.

The provincial education department has since arranged for suppliers at the district level to provide food.

During a visit by SABC News to Pinetown, west of Durban, trucks could be seen delivering food to schools.

However, some schools in the Ilembe district, north of Durban, say they have not received food yet or have inadequate supplies.

In the report below, the Special Investigating Unit to probe the awarding of the KZN School Nutrition Programme tender: