A group of learners from Parkgate Primary School in Verulam, north of Durban, have been taken to a local hospital after some parents say the children were given a meal that allegedly contained pet food.

Parents claim that an educator fed their children pet food in an attempt to provide sustenance to learners following the province’s collapsed National Schools Nutrition Programme.

The Chairperson of the school governing body at Parkgate Primary, Mfaniseni Ncanana explains what happened to the group of learners.

“Women who are responsible for cooking realised that it was pet food, she took it home and cooked it privately for her class. On Monday, parents heard that the children started to feel ill from Friday. Parents have taken their children to hospital. We have told the school inspector that we don’t want that educator in our school, we don’t trust her. She should not get closer to our children.”

The collapse of the programme has affected over 5 000 schools.

VIDEO | Crisis in KZN school nutrition programme: Bheki Mtolo

In the ongoing saga of KwaZulu-Natal’s failed National School Nutrition Programme, the provincial Education Department claims that the service provider involved, Pacina Retail, has withdrawn its services.

This is contrary to comments made earlier by the African National Congress in the province that the party had instructed the Education Department to terminate the services of Pacina.

In a circular, the department has outlined a recovery plan confirming it will revert to the old method of supply and delivery of food items to schools – by service providers based in districts.

Spokesperson for the provincial education department, Muzi Mahlambi says, “After the withdrawal of the main provider Pacina Retail Ltd we have since issued a circular to our schools to indicate that as from the 2nd of May we will go back to the old method of doing things where service providers that were awarded particular clusters will be dealing with the school.”