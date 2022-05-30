Only two parties, the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have made declarations to the Electoral Commission on the donations they have received in the fourth quarter disclosure period for the financial year 2021/22.

Between January and March of this year the ANC says it received R10 million while the DA received just over R2.5 million.

The disclosures of donations by political parties is required in terms of the 2018 Political Party Funding Act for amounts above R100 000.

95% of the DA’s declared donations were received from foreign donors, Germany’s Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) and the Danish Liberal Democracy Programme.

The FNF also made an in-kind donation to the main opposition of just under R800 000.

The third quarter disclosure period saw 11 political parties, both unrepresented and represented in Parliament receive a total of R46 million between October and December last year.

The Multi-Party Democracy fund, which receives monies for no particular party, received a contribution of R5 000 for a member of the public, Ivan Pillay.

IEC’s report on political party funding: