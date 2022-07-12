One person has been killed in yet another tavern shooting – this time at Mamelodi east of Pretoria. The shooting took place early on Tuesday morning. It comes after the weekend tavern shooting in Soweto which claimed the lives of at least 16 people.

There were also tavern shootings in Katlehong where two people were killed and in Pietermaritzburg four were killed and eight hospitalized.

The latest shooting brings the overall death toll in tavern attacks to 23.

Motive unknown

Police say three suspects wearing balaclavas and armed with handguns entered the Mamelodi tavern and opened fire on the victim. The motive for the incident is not known at this stage and police are searching for the suspects.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Dimakatso Sello explains: “There was a shooting incident at Monaco tavern on the early hours of 11 July 2022. According to the report, three suspects wearing balaclavas and armed with pistols arrived at the venue finding a group of people sitting around. The trio fired in the air before approaching the 33-year-old man and shooting him twice. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and the police are investigating a case of murder.

Anyone with information that is relevant to the case and can lead to the arrest of suspects is urged to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 0860010111 or their nearest Police alternatively anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on the MySaps App.”

Concerns over incidents of violence and tragedy in taverns: Maurice Smithers:

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested two people in connection with the tavern shooting in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg.

Meanwhile, on Monday Gauteng Premier David Makhura called on the police to hunt down the suspects involved in the tavern shooting in Orlando East, Soweto.