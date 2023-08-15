One illegal miner has been arrested in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, following a shoot-out with members of the National Intervention Unit.

The shoot-out occurred on Monday afternoon, while the officers were patrolling the area.

The Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed the unit to the area earlier this month.

This followed residents’ safety concerns following turf battles between rival gangs of illegal miners in the area.

The Police Spokesperson, Brenda Muridili says, “Specialised Units deployed in Riverlea came under fire from illegal miners during patrols on Monday 14 August 2023 at about 17:00. National Intervention Unit members were patrolling Main Reef Road in Langlaagte when they came across six men entering George Harrison Park, a well known site for illegal mining, with food parcels.”

“The members followed and when the men approached an open cast mine they ran in to the hole. Shots were fired towards the members from that hole and they retaliated. One illegal miner was arrested while the others managed to get away.”

VIDEO: Riverlea residents note a significant decrease in illegal mining activity in the area:

