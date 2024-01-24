Nzimande warns against bogus schools

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has warned parents and prospective students to be wary of unregistered private schools and colleges.

Each year aspiring students pay large amounts of money to such institutions that pose as reputable and legitimate facilities.

Nzimande briefed the media in Pretoria yesterday on the preparations for the 2024 academic year.

He says, “I want to send my warning to unsuspecting students and parents to be aware of what we call bogus colleges which mislead members of the public, through false promising advertisements which illegally promise to be offering both nationally and internationally recognised qualifications.”

“I respect the public to be vigilant and not fall for fake operators who are not registered and recognised by the SA qualification system. We urge you all to check registered colleges on our website www.dhet.gov.za.”

Minister Blade Nzimande updates on the state of readiness for the 2024 academic year: