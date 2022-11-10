Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande has emphasised the role that science plays in society and among the youth.

The Department is preparing for the World Science Forum, due to be held in Cape Town next month.

Understanding the role of science in global challenges: Nzimande

Nzimande says it is the first time that the forum is being hosted on the African continent.

He says, “It is the first time that it is being held on the African continent ever. The significance is that it should also help young people who are studying, the world is at your feet. So, we hope that this is a further platform to promote science literacy and the understanding of the role of science in society.”

As a precursor to the launch, a panel discussion was held at the Iziko Museum in Cape Town.

One of the topics discussed is the country’s preparedness to host the conference.

Panel discussion on the role of science in advancing social justice: