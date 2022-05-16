The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has warned that its members could embark on a secondary strike if the City of Tshwane does not meet its transport allowance demands.

It follows the union’s march to the City’s offices last week, demanding that workers at Tshwane Rapid Transit, Tshwane Affected Investment Operation and Xtremetec Management be given a transport allowance.

NUMSA’s Regional Secretary Jerry Morulane explains the list of demands.

“We are asking for a R2500 transport allowance and a R60 night shift per hour. These are part of our demands. We only settled on the wages. On the medical aid, the only sticky point is the contributions where we demanded that the employer must contribute 80% and workers 20%.”

In the video tweet below, Morulane addresses workers during their strike on Friday before handing over their list of demands:

Workers at Xtremetec, TAIO and TRT are united in their demand for a transport allowance at #Areyeng. Regional Secretary in Hlanganani cde Jerry Morulane is addressing workers before handing over the memorandum to the MMC of Roads and Transport Dikeledi Selowa

.@IrvinJimSA pic.twitter.com/Xxb5dK7XYd — NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) May 13, 2022

In the report below, Numsa warns of bigger strike if transport allowance demands are not met: