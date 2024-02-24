NUMSA accuses PUTCO of mistreating workers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Labour union, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has handed over its memorandum of demands to the offices of bus company PUTCO in Sandton, north of Johannesburg on Friday.

NUMSA has accused PUTCO of what it terms its cruel treatment of African workers.

In 2022, about 120 PUTCO employees were suspended for participating in an illegal protest over salary increase. They also say the bus company is allegedly deducting monies of workers unlawfully every month.

PUTCO has denied NUMSA’s claims.

PUTCO spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu says they will respond to all the issues raised by NUMSA.

He says, “From our side as PUTCO we see the desperate smear campaign by NUMSA towards the company in terms of trying to paint it as a bad company and trying to make people perceive it as a company that does not care about its employees. We are going to respond to all those issues.”

The union marched to the bus company on Friday.

NUMSA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says, “… As part of the campaign because the greedy management is cruel and inhumane. PUTCO is at war with workers and they must be stopped.”