The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) says nothing should stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from visiting South Africa to attend the BRICS Summit scheduled for August.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant of arrest for Putin, accusing him of war crimes regarding the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

He faces arrest if he sets foot in any of the 123 signatory states to the Rome Statute.

Contralesa President Kgosi Larmeck Mokoena says South Africa must withdraw from the ICC as it has proven to be biased.

“Contralesa is against the issuing of the warrant of arrest by this biased ICC against the Russian President. We are shocked by the double standard. America invaded Iraq some years back and innocent people were killed. No warrant of arrest was issued against the American president.”

“The Russian president must visit our country in August freely and no one will arrest him. Contralesa calls upon South Africa to withdraw or pull out from this biased ICC. Parliament must immediately formalise this withdrawal,” adds Mokoena.

Precarious position

Human Rights Attorney, Richard Spoor, says the Putin arrest warrant puts South Africa in a precarious position.

Spoor says that the only way the country can avoid arresting Putin is by withdrawing from the ICC.

