The Northern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs says it is probing shoddy workmanship in some of the 147 RDP houses built at Stillwater.

Poor construction work is visible, with some of the houses’ walls showing visible cracks, putting the lives of the residents at risk.

Human Settlements MEC Bentley Vass says the department is investigating residents’ complaints. Vass also states that they are aware of a housing backlog of over 20 000 units in the province.

Vass adds, “We also plead with communities to bear with us. We are much aware of the need, accompanied by frustrations, on housing issues. Housing issues are something that we have a challenge with across the province and South Africa, and we are working very hard to address these issues. That is why we are engaging the Minister to help us with our budget so that we can deliver more houses across our province.” .