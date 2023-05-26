The Northern Alliance’s Gary Van Niekerk has been elected as the new Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor.

This after a secret ballot vote where the DA’s ousted mayor Retief Odendaal.

Van Niekerk is the third mayor since the last local government elections in 2021.

The vote of no confidence was tabled by the EFF and the ANC in the Nelson Mandela Bay region.

No spoilt votes were recorded, this after six spoiled votes were recorded when the ANC’s Eugene Johnson was elected as speaker of the council.

