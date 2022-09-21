The Nelson Mandela Bay Council has adjourned temporarily to allow counting of votes for the vacant Mayor position.

Two candidates are contesting for the position. The DA has nominated Retief Odendaal as its own candidate, while the ANC has nominated Wandisile Jikeka.

Earlier, former Mayor Eugene Johnson was ousted through a motion of no confidence. Tabling the motion, ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom accused Johnson of failing to deliver services to residents.

Tweet from SABC News journalist, Lerato Fekisi:

BREAKING NEWS

The NMB speaker announces the results of the vote of no confidence against Mayor Eugene Johnson.Eugene Johnson has been removed as Mayor of Nelson Mandela Metro. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/F7Yb78lJ7b — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) September 21, 2022

But Johnson refuted the claims.

“It will not be the first time for the ANC to be in the opposition benches. But the issue here is that truth must be told, and councillor Grootboom who is portraying the best councillor of all in this city, he was MMC for Health and Environment and the City was dirty since 2018. When President [Cyril} Ramaphosa was visiting the City, it was clean, we are cleaning this City.”

