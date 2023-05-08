The Northern Alliance President, Gary van Niekerk, says they want to table the motion of no confidence against the Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Retief Odendaal, for ignoring their request to provide services in their constituency.

“What the Democratic Alliance (DA) then did was, they only gave a Speaker, and they went further, they took away constituency services from Speaker. So, what they left us with was a shell,” he adds.

NMB Mayor Retief Odendaal faces motion of no confidence

However, Odendaal is confident that the DA-led coalition will remain in power despite threats of a motion of no confidence against him.

Odendaal filed an urgent application against Council Speaker, Gary van Niekerk, to interdict him from calling a Special Council Meeting.

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro special council meeting cancelled

A motion of no confidence against the mayor, deputy mayor Khusta Jack and Chief Whip, Bill Harrington was on the agenda of the cancelled council meeting.

He says they are continuing talks with the parties who intend leaving the coalition, including Van Niekerk.

“We are still very committed to trying to get this coalition to work and to making sure that all our coalition partners remain on board. We started having various one-on-one discussions with our coalition partners, and we hope that they will not be a new motion of no confidence in our government. We are very committed to getting Nelson Mandela Bay working again,” says Odendaal.