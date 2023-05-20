The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Mayor, Retief Odendaal, says the DA-led coalition government has achieved a lot in the metro in a short space of time.

Odendaal is facing a motion of no confidence in a council meeting on Friday next week.

The DA held a rally outside the municipality offices to drum support for Odendaal ahead of the council meeting.

He says the metro had been the worst performing municipality with R1 billion in irregular expenditure but the DA has turned things around.

“I would never say the city is where we wanted it to be but we have made a significant progress as supposed to where it was before that is why is so important that the coalition government remains intact. because we have proven with a complicated 10 party coalition we are able to deliver more services and be more stable than an ANC government.”

Some smaller parties have accused the DA of playing the big brother role in the coalitions and are therefore defecting from the coalition.

DA Federal Council Chairperson, Helen Zille says they always do everything by the book during coalition negotiations.

“The DA always has written and signed coalition agreement and everybody is involved in negotiating and agreeing in those coalition agreements .So we always play exactly by the latter of those agreements. sometimes other people don’t like it when we asked them to do the same and they come with all kind of accusations that really have no basis.”