The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (NUPSAW) has levelled serious allegations against the North West government, claiming that they are seeking to terminate the contracts of more than 15 000 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers across the province.

NUPSAW contends that the government’s motive behind this move is to replace these workers with individuals who will vote for them in the upcoming national elections.

The explosive revelations emerged during a march organised by scores of concerned EPWP workers at the public works offices in Mahikeng.

The workers took to the streets to protest against the impending termination of their contracts. According to NUPSAW, the contracts of the affected workers are set to end in 2024, and the government’s intention to replace them is raising suspicions of political manoeuvring.

‘Ghost posts’

North West provincial organiser for NUPSAW, Joseph Moshou, expresses the union’s concerns during the march, stating, “The government of North West wants to get rid of our comrades who are 13 500 in number, and now they are saying they want to bring in 15 000. They want to put in their own people for their own votes because they are not sure whether these comrades will vote for them. Now we know for a fact that in these 13 500, there are ghost posts. Even in the 15 000 that they want to bring in, there are ghost posts.”

The accusations of “ghost posts” raise further questions about the transparency and fairness of the hiring and contract termination processes within the EPWP program in the North West province.

NUPSAW’s claims highlight concerns about political interference and the potential misuse of public resources to secure political support.

The situation has added to the growing tensions between the government and the workforce, with EPWP workers fearing for their job security and expressing dissatisfaction over the uncertainty surrounding their future employment.

As the situation unfolds, authorities are under increasing pressure to address the allegations and provide clarity on the fate of the affected EPWP workers. The accusations of politically motivated layoffs have added a new dimension to the ongoing discussions surrounding employment and electoral politics in the North West province.

Stakeholders, including NUPSAW and government representatives, will need to engage in open dialogue to resolve the matter and ensure fair treatment and job security for all workers involved in the EPWP program.