One of the four suspects, arrested in Cape Town by the task team investigating the murders of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, has appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on an unrelated charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Siphamandla Ngcobo, who allegedly also breached his parole conditions for a murder and robbery conviction, is to remain in custody while an identity parade is to be conducted.

The three other suspects were earlier released due to an error with the police case number.

KwaZulu-Natal Police have dismissed all links in these arrests to the high-profile murders.

It was widely reported that four men were arrested in connection with the murders of Forbes and Motsoenane in Cape Town last weekend.

Social media was abuzz as videos of the arrest were circulated far and wide.

The arrests were shrouded in mystery as KZN police maintained that there was no arrest in the murder of AKA and his friend. The two were gunned down outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on the 10th of February.

All four suspects were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court, but in a twist of events, three of the suspects were released on Wednesday. With only the fourth, Ngcobo, appearing in court on the unrelated robbery charge.

Ncgobo was arrested for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Legal Counsel for the suspects, Advocate Annelene van den Heever told the court that the men who were brought to Durban were detained unlawfully. She also claimed that the investigating team arrested Ngcobo, interrogated him, and assaulted him.

Van den Heever says there is no evidence linking the accused to the AKA murder case. She says Ngcobo’s arrest could be linked to the getaway vehicle that was used in the AKA shooting.

The state has requested the court seven days to conduct an identity parade for the accused.

The matter has been adjourned to the 5th of April, for a formal bail application. Ngcobo was remanded in custody.