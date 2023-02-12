Hip Hop artists, who worked with rapper and record producer, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, say they are struggling to come to terms with his death.

AKA together with his long-time friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot dead outside a Durban restaurant on Florida Road on Friday evening.

Rapper OG Samke says, “I’m just in shock, I feel like everyone is just in shock at the moment, trying to come to terms with it…From my account of AKA, obviously when you see the persona and the person on TV, you sort of have an assumption about who he is. I do remember the first time I thought he would be the arrogant, the egotistical Super Mega that he was on TV, but when I met him he was very humble, smile on his face, full of jokes.”

“If you have to listen to his music, he’s been singing the same thing and telling us who he is and giving us a message in almost all his songs, the one thing he left us was the music, if you want to learn and be inspired by something listen to his music,” he adds

Hip-hop artist and radio personality Rashid Kay says, “I can’t even explain it in words, AKA is one of the greatest Hip Hop artists we’ve ever had in SA and this is a huge loss to the South African music industry as a whole. I’ve been working with Back to the City and SA Hip Hop Awards for over 10 years now, so this is a huge loss for all the South Africans and he has an album coming out on the 24th. I’m shattered, I’m really shattered.”

Below is the full interview with Rashid Kay:

