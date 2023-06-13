Head of Diplomacy at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela says the South African government has noted the letter from US Congressmen to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken but says there is no decision by Washington at this stage to move the AGOA Forum from South Africa.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) offers certain countries preferential access to the massive US market.

The letter cites South Africa’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its joint-military exercises with Russia and China and its efforts to facilitate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s in-person attendance of the BRICS Summit in August as reasons why South Africa should be removed as the host of the AGOA Forum later this year.

VIDEO: No decision on has been made to take the Agoa forum away from SA: Monyela

