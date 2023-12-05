NMB metro to verify reports of contamination in one of its beaches

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in the Eastern Cape says it will conduct further tests and analysis to ascertain and verify reports of contamination at one of its beaches.

A study conducted by ASC Consulting firm declared that New Brighton Beach has significant faecal contamination and unsuitable surrounding conditions, therefore not recommended for swimming.

The municipality says it notes the report and is concerned.

NMB municipality spokesperson, Sithembiso Soyaya, “As a precautionary measure we shall conduct further tests and analysis as per our regulatory obligations to ascertain and verify whether there is contamination as reported. We do appeal to the public to be patient in and be alert. We also encourage the public to keep or beaches and city clean, whilst reporting any incidents and acts of criminality, vandalism and littering in our beaches and public recreation facilities.”