Coup-hit Niger has failed to pay $19 million in principle on treasury bonds due on Friday, the West African debt agency Umoa-Titres said in statement.

The agency noted in a statement the payments were missed in the context of sanctions imposed by West Africa’s economic and monetary union UEMOA following a military takeover late last month.

Meanwhile, West African army chiefs of staff will meet on Saturday in Ghana to prepare plans for a possible military intervention in Niger, after regional bloc ECOWAS ordered the activation of a standby force, a Nigerian government official said on Friday.