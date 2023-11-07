NFP calls for total ban of nuclear weapons worldwide

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The National Freedom Party (NFP) is calling for the total banning of nuclear weapons in the world.

NFP Parliamentary leader Ahmed Shaik-Emam was reacting to the statement made by Israel’s Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu who reportedly indicated the possible use of a nuclear weapon against Gaza in the Middle East.

On the other hand, Parliament’s International Relations and Co-operations Committee has welcomed the withdrawal of South African diplomats from Israel.

Shaik-Emam says while the NFP welcomes government’s decision to recall its diplomats from Tel Aviv, it’s calling for the Israel Ambassador to South Africa to be expelled too.

He says, “The reckless statement by the Israeli minister calling on Zionist state of Israel to use nuclear weapons in Gaza must be condemned with the contempt it deserves, but once again it highlights the challenges that we face in many countries all over the world.”

Related video: Expert: Expert on SA withdrawing diplomats from Tel Aviv:

