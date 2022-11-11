The students at the Goldfields TVET college in Welkom have welcomed the new micro lab skills and innovation centre that the High Education and Training Department has launched.

Deputy Minister Buti Manamela delivering a keynote address at the launch of 4IR Centre of Excellence at Goldfields TVET College in Free State. #4IRCentreLaunch#CentresofExcellencehttps://t.co/h9ln5KI2m4 — HigherEduTrainingZA (@HigherEduGovZA) November 10, 2022

The college’s SRC president, Thabiso Mthembu, says they want the centre to help improve students’ skills.

Mthembu says the centre must be utilised and not be a white elephant.

“We are living in a world full of different dynamics where there is, to some extent, there’s lack of accountability. So I just want to put an emphasis on it, so that it can be a reminder that this thing has to work.. not only for the students but also for the community. So it’s going to require support, obviously, on all support on all sides from the provincial minister, everyone involved, the majority of the stakeholders of the people who are working or are involved in investing in everything…”

[Watch] 👇Deputy Minister @ButiManamela officially launching the 4IR Microlab at Goldfields TVET College Welkom campus in Free State.https://t.co/LXNIAklALO#4IRCentreLaunch #CentreofExcellence — HigherEduTrainingZA (@HigherEduGovZA) November 10, 2022