Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, has outlined several priorities for provincial party members, saying they will work with local government to address service delivery issues.

The nomination of additional members to the ANC Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) was concluded on Sunday and was followed by an address by party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

All party leaders contesting for positions, including the former provincial chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, and the former secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, accepted their nominations.

Mtolo says: “We will focus more on how we are going to work with the provincial government to expand on the issues of water, primary healthcare, issues of making sure we build schools to provide access to basic education and early childhood development. I think we are happy where we are. We are focusing on making sure that we resolve the issues and challenges of our people.”

Speaking to SABC News on the sidelines of the conference, Mtolo says the newly elected leadership is ready to get work done.



Boosting local economy

Meanwhile, the province’s newly elected chairperson, Siboniso Duma, says they will work with the private sector to help boost the local economy.

“I think the major focal area is to take back the ANC to where it belongs in society. We are the leaders in society so we must make sure we get done all that needs to be done – in order to embrace what it required in terms of traditional leadership, private sector, the economy, so that we can develop the communities that are currently poor,” says Duma.

Duma outlines issues that he says the ANC should be addressing on a national level.