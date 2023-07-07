The Netball World Cup trophy tour enters its final leg on Friday when the trophy will be handed over to the City of Cape Town.

The Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, has been touring the province with the trophy to display it to communities including Beaufort West, Prince Albert, the Garden Route, Overberg, Cape Winelands and the West Coast.

Marais says the trophy will be taken to various venues in Cape Town before the start of the World Cup at the end of the month.

George Trophy Tour

On Wednesday, the trophy toured through the streets of George, where residents were elated to see it.

“We’re very excited that the trophy arrived and is officially in the Western Cape where the Netball World Cup will be hosted. It was such an honour to see it in real life as the trophy is actually here. I just want to say I’m happy that the World Cup is here in George and in Imizamo Yethu High School. I’m proud for the Minister that came to us and we’re so lucky to have a Minister around us,” a resident said.

A local netball legend, Lavinia Dereuck who has been involved in playing and coaching the sport for the past 46 years, says she is grateful to experience the first ever Netball World Cup in South Africa.

“We’re so thankful for South Africa and we’re so proud of the girls and hope everything will go well for all the other countries because for some of them maybe it’s the first time they visit SA. We must be very proud of our country to have the cup here,” says Dereuck.

George welcomes the Netball World Cup trophy: