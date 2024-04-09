Netball SA to implement fully-fledged professional league

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane says the federation will finally implement a fully-fledged professional league next year.

Molokwane was speaking at the signing ceremony of the league which was hosted by the City of Johannesburg on Monday.

League matches are set to take place at the Ellis Park Arena.

The semi-professional Netball League started in 2014 becoming the first league of its kind on the continent.

Only three teams – the Gauteng Jaguars, Free State Crinums, and Gauteng Golden Fireballs – have won the tournament since its inception.

The Jaguars have won a record six times, while the Crinums have clinched it three times with the Golden Fireballs winning it only once.

Molokwane says the league will be fully-fledged professional next year.

“We promised you that by 2025 we will professionalise the league even if we start with just six teams in the whole league, that is professional, it will happen…and when the time is right, we will tell you which teams will play in that league.”

The league consists of 15 teams from all the provinces playing in two divisions.

This year, the teams will be increased to 16 and Molokwane is expecting an explosive tournament.

The tournament was mostly hosted in Pretoria and last year it was played in Polokwane.

Magwentshu says they want to make the City of Joburg the home of netball.

The 2024 Netball League will be launched on Thursday.

VIDEO | Netball SA to implement a fully-fledged professional league: