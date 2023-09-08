In a heartfelt tribute, Nelson Mandela University recently paid homage to the enduring legacy of struggle stalwart Raymond Mhlaba through a thought-provoking public lecture.

The event served as a poignant reminder of Mhlaba’s unwavering commitment to the anti-apartheid cause and the ideals for which he, and countless other veterans, fervently fought.

The public lecture was organised by Professor Sydney Mufamadi, a prominent anti-apartheid activist, and one of the founding figures of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

Professor Mufamadi, during his lecture, underscored the profound value of the ideals championed by Mhlaba and his contemporaries.

Mufamadi passionately articulated, “What is crucial is to instill in the minds of our people a mindset that believes in the possibility of a brighter tomorrow. However, we must acknowledge that the realization of this better future hinges on the actions we take today. It is imperative, therefore, that we engage in a collective examination of what needs to be accomplished and actively work towards achieving it.”

The Mhlaba family, represented by spokesperson Sikhulu Ngodwane, expressed their deep gratitude and humility for the touching tribute paid to their beloved “Oom Ray.”

Ngodwane remarked, “As a family, we are profoundly honored to have been invited to this significant occasion. It serves as a poignant reminder of our father and grandfather, Raymond Mhlaba, and the invaluable contributions he made during his lifetime. This event reaffirms that the enduring impact of his work remains etched in the hearts and minds of the people he served.”

The public lecture at Nelson Mandela University stands as a testament to the enduring reverence for those who dedicated their lives to the struggle against apartheid and continues to inspire future generations to uphold the principles of justice and equality.

Raymond Mhlaba centenary celebrated

