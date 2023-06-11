The winner of the Nelson Mandela Bay 21,1km Half Marathon, Thabang Mosiako says winning the prestigious race has opened so many doors for him. He has recently received invites to compete in Europe.

This half marathon forms part of Athletics South Africa’s agenda to promote road running in Nelson Mandela Bay. The 9th edition of the race attracted thousands of runners.

Mosiako believes that taking part in the Nelson Mandela 21,1 kilometers half marathon, has been the highlight of his career. Mosiako trains with athletes from Ikamva Athletics Club which was formed in 2010.

He says, the next step in his career is to participate in the World Championships 21-kilometre race in Latvia, later this year.

“I can say that it’s a great thing that I have done, or we have done as a group and it’s a great achievement for us as a group. I think now we really pushing hard to get some races overseas. I also qualified for the world championships half marathon.”

Race director, Michael Mbambani says that he is excited and believes that he makes a small contribution to the runner’s success, they do all the work, and they have all the support they need to win.

“I always tell my athletes that I can only offer 1% which is the programme, the plan and they need to make use of their good two pairs of lungs and legs and instill discipline, that’s all. We’ve got equal treatment to all our athletes. We don’t have a best athlete more than the other. Everything when it comes to the support system is in place, the only thing is just for an athlete to be disciplined.” – Reporting by Sinethemba Witi

