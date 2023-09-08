Trade union, Nehawu in parliament, says while it welcomes the rebuilding of the Old and New National Assembly buildings, it also wants the final fire report to be released urgently.

Reconstruction has started with the removal of rubble from the two buildings. It’s more than 19 months since the fire that gutted the two buildings in January last year.

Zandile Mafe ,who is accused of starting the fire, remains in police custody.

Parts of the precinct around the two buildings have been cordoned off.

Various internal investigations have also been conducted by parliament into the fire.

“And we know, as we are here, there was an investigation that was conducted. We know because as a union, we went there to give evidence. We were the complainants as well as the union where we said the investigation should be conducted. So, we expect a report to be issued. We will definitely approach the Secretary to parliament formally. We will write to him to fasttrack the issuing of the report. We are happy about the rebuilding, but we are not happy that up until now, we are not happy about the (delay). The public as well, because the money that is being used here to rebuild parliament is from the public purse. So, the public of the Republic of South Africa has got the right to know exactly what happened, so that an action should be taken. But also, to ensure that in future we avoid similar consequences and situation,” Nehawu Chairperson in parliament, S’thembiso Tembe, explains.

The union says it also wants accountability for the negligence that led to a fire that could have been prevented.

“We are happy about the restoration face about parliament. We are happy about that because it brings hope. At least a number of employees will be able to come back once the rebuilding is concluded, but we are not happy because up until now we don’t know who the culprits are. We know that the burning of parliament would not have occurred if certain decisions by certain members of management of parliament were not taken. And I think it would be wrong if we would proceed as if nothing happened. So, we believe that the rebuilding face must also go hand-in-hand with the consequence management in terms of taking actions against those people who are responsible,” Tembe added.

Parliament’s Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the fire report will be released when it’s ready as this is a complex process.

“It’s a very sensitive legal process. And once that process has been (concluded), it cannot be rushed. Once that process has been concluded, the internal stakeholders will be informed. But we also want to add that, because now as you would have seen, it’s been a hive of activity here in parliament with the return of members from the constituency programme. Provision has been made on the both the fourth and the fifth floor in 90 Plein Street, with regard to the construction and renovation that will create more sufficient space for the physical return of members of parliament,” Mothapo explains.