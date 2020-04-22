Minister of Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was placed on special leave for two months earlier this month.

Minister of Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has paid an admission of guilt fine of R1 000 on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months, one month of which will be unpaid.

This follows the revelation on social media that she had recently visited the home of former Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Mduduzi Manana who hosted a lunch, contrary to the lockdown regulations.

Ndabeni – Abrahams was charged with Contravention of Regulation 11 B of the Disaster Management Act and was served with summons to appear in the Pretoria District Court on May 22, 2020 with an admission of guilt fine of R1000 set.

The admission of guilt fine is as per determination by the Senior Magistrate for the Magisterial District of Tswane where the amount of R1000 has been set for the offence of failure to confine oneself to his or her place of residence.

In a statement the National Prosecuting Authority says, “The State alleged that, on 5 April 2020, Ndabeni – Abrahams unlawfully and intentionally failed to remain confined in her place of residence by visiting Mr Mduduzi Manana’s place of residence. The investigations revealed that the visit was not for purposes of rendering essential service or obtaining essential goods, collecting a grant or seeking medical attention as per requirements of the Covid-19 regulations. The NPA remains committed in delivering justice without fear, favour or prejudice. This penalty should send a message that all citizens are equal in the eyes of the law.”

Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams conveyed an apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the National Command Centre and the South African society at large for breaching lockdown rules put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“I regret the incident and I am deeply sorry for my actions. I hope the President and South Africans will find it in their hearts to forgive me,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams. She has added, “The President has put me on special leave with immediate effect. I undertake to abide by the conditions of the special leave. I wish to use this opportunity to reiterate the President’s call for all of us to observe the lockdown rules. They are a necessary intervention to curb the spread of a virus that has devastated many nations.”

In the video below, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises for breaking lockdown regulations:

EFF calls for Ndabeni-Abrahams to be axed

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling for Ndabeni- Abrahams’ removal from cabinet for breaching lockdown regulations.

In a statement the EFF says, “The two-month censure imposed on the Minister for breaching the lockdown is nonsensical and suggests that Ministers and Members of the Executive must be treated as if they are above the law. Ordinary citizens are subjected to the full might of the law should they breach lockdown regulations. For one to have lunch with friends while our people observe the lockdown is insulting and undermining.”

Below is EFF’s statement:







EFF Calls for the Removal Stella Ndabeni Abrahams (PDF)

EFF Calls for the Removal Stella Ndabeni Abrahams (Text)

