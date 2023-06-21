The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) approved Eskom’s Debt Relief Bill by 30 votes against 18, with no abstentions.

The Bill provides for the Treasury to give Eskom R254 billion over three years.

While some of the opposition parties argued that the bill will not address the challenges facing Eskom, the African National Congress (ANC) countered that it was necessary to bring the power utility’s debt to manageable levels.

It also called for departments responsible for energy issues to urgently address load shedding to unlock investment and job opportunities.

The ruling party also spoke strongly against mismanagement at State Owned Enterprises (SOE).

ANC MP Dikeledi Mahlangu says, “National treasury together with the Department of Public Enterprises should come up with a clear plan within 60 days of the adoption of this report to ensure that decisive judgment is made for State Owned Entities to deliver or return to investment effectively and efficiently, failing which dysfunctional SOE’s should be restructured sold off or shut down to save the taxpayer’s money.”

SCOPA members visit Eskom headquarters



Members of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) want the allegations of wrongdoing at Eskom laid bare and the independent intelligence report completed.

SCOPA members are visiting Eskom headquarters as they continue with hearings into former CEO Andre de Ruyter’s graft allegations at the power utility.

The former CEO is said to have solicited money from the private sector to hire George Fivaz Forensic and Risk to conduct the intelligence gathering operation.