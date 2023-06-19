The National Council of Province’s committee on Health will receive a briefing from officials from the Department of Health this week, on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

The bill was passed by the National Assembly (NA) last week.

The aim of the bill is to provide universal healthcare to all South Africans, visiting a public or private health facility.

But it has been widely criticised as unrealistic and unaffordable.

The NCOP will finish off its second term with oral question and answer from the economics cluster, before joining members of parliament from the National Assembly to do work among their constituents.

Speaking in the NA last week, Health Minister Joe Phaahla, explained the aim of the NHI.

“In simple terms, NHI aims to stop the two trains, public and private, health travelling on parallel tracks, that will surely crash. But if (we) could work together, we’ll complement each other to get better service. NHI aims to pull resources from those who are only making contributions to Fiscus through VAT and those of us making contributions to 81 fragmented medical aid schemes.”

