The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill with 205 MPs in support. It will now be sent to the NCOP for concurrence. The Bill seeks to give all South Africans access to quality healthcare as provided for in the Constitution.

The NHI fund is intended to cover all South Africans and legal long-term residents. The Bill makes provision for one pool of funding for private and public healthcare providers.

The ANC, AIC, NFP, PAC and the Good Party all voted in favour of the NHI Bill. The DA, EFF, ATM, IFP, ACDP and FF-Plus voted against it.

“We are busy with the announcement of the results. It’s a very important matter for South Africans. There is no abstentions. 125 voted against and 205 voted in favour. The question is thus agreed to. The Secretary will read the Bill a second time. National Health Insurance Bill. The Bill will be sent to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence,” National Assembly House Chairperson Cedric Frolick elaborates.

