The National Assembly has passed the Appropriation Bill which will be sent to the NCOP for concurrence. The Bill seeks to among other things, appropriate money from the National Revenue Fund for the requirements of the State for the current financial year.

It also prescribes the conditions for the spending of funds withdrawn for the 2024/25 financial period, before the Appropriation Act commences in the next financial year.

The DA, EFF, ACDP, and UDM objected to the Bill.

National Assembly House Chairperson Cedric Frolick, “Are there any further objections? And with those objections, the Bill will be read a second time. Appropriations Bill….. Order, the Bill will be sent to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence. Honourable members let’s appreciate the cooperation that we received from the whips. And also, for the presence of the Minister of Finance since this morning to be part of this process, thank you very much. And let us also recognise the presence of the Minister of Social Development who was here for the better part of the day.”