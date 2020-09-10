Sixtee-year-old Nathaniel Julies, who had Down Syndrome, was shot and killed in Eldorado Park in August, allegedly by the police.

The family of Nathaniel Julies, who was shot and killed in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, says the three police officers charged in connection with the murder shouldn’t get bail.

Forty-six-year-old Simon ‘Scorpion’ Ndyalvana, 23-year-old Caylene Whiteboy and 37-year-old Foster Netshiongole made a brief appearance in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Cops appear in court for the murder of Nathaniel Julies:

They face charges that include murder, possession of unlawful ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

The officers will remain in custody as their case was postponed 22 September.

The defence’s legal team asked the court for more time to prepare for their bail application.

The state has indicated that it will oppose bail, a move the Julies family advisor, Reverend Larry Varrie, says will help to bring stability in the community.

“No bail! That is what we are looking for. And if the prosecution understands the consequences that might erupt (sic) if they grant bail – the community will be very upset – it is better for the prosecution to ensure that the accused remain behind bars and the outstanding people who were part of this crime must also be picked up as soon as possible.”

The family of Nathaniel Julies calls for justice to be served:

NPA Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says the state wants to avoid fragment bail hearing.

“The matter was postponed to 22 September at the request of the defense. As they mentioned in court, they are still preparing for their bail applicants. As the state, we acceded to their request to avoid fragment bail hearings. The state is ready to proceed, but if the team is not really, the state must give them enough time to prepare their applications.”