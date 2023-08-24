The third contingent of 215 firefighters, known as Mzansi 3, has returned home after having successfully firefighting mission in Canada.

The brave men and women touched down at the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport to much fanfare from their counterparts.

Canada is one of the most fire-prone countries in the world. The firefighters from various provinces spent over a month in the North American country fighting dangerous wildfires.

It is reported that there are currently around 1,000 fires raging in Canada, with more than 650 considered to be out of control. For the group, however, it was a mission accomplished. About 215 firefighters took part in the mission. Some were there for the first time, others have been there before. Many are eager to go back and help.

Another contingent, the Mzansi Four, is expected to leave on Friday to continue with the firefighting mission in Canada.

Managing Director for Working on Fire, Trevor Abrahams, has commended the team for their discipline in carrying out the mission. He says it’s a very dangerous one.

“As you can see, they have come home happy and safe, and that is very important. It’s a very dangerous task they are doing. There have been 4 fatalities so far in the fire season in Canada, but we are very lucky, thanks to our own discipline. We have come home safely, all 215 of Mzansi 3.”