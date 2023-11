Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Marc Rantseli, of the band duo, Marc Alex, has died.

Marc and his brother Alex Rantseli shot to the music scene in the late 1980s with their hit song “Quick Quick”, which reached number 1 on the South African music charts.

Marc passed away at a Johannesburg hospital following a short illness.

He also spent a few years working at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) advocating for the rights of musicians in the country.