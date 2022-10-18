The National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa (NPA) says a blunder in the murder case of the 20-year-old, linked to last week’s discovery of the bodies of six alleged sex workers in Johannesburg last week, does not augur well for public confidence in the institution.

The murder case against the 20-year-old had to be postponed as the NPA failed to conduct an identity parade last week.

The state has now applied to move the accused from Johannesburg Central to the police station where the identity parade is set to take place on Friday. He faces one count of murder.

State advocate Tshepo Mahange Ka Mzizi argued that the accused had refused to do the parade in the absence of his defence lawyer, but Khanyiswa Mkhange defending the accused denied that, saying the parade did not proceed as the person responsible for conducting it could not make it, as he was attending church on the day.

The magistrate was agitated because the parade did not happen.

The court briefly adjourned for the prosecution to make an application to move the accused from Johannesburg Central Prison to the police station where the identity parade is set to take place on Friday.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane conceded that the prosecutor was ill-prepared.

With the delay in proceedings, the sex workers’ movement reiterated its stance that the state does not take them seriously.

The matter has been postponed to the 25th of October 2022 for bail application.

VIDEO | Prominent Sex workers speak out as calls for decriminalisation rise: