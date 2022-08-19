Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced that murder increased in the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

Six thousand four hundred and twenty-four people were killed by other persons in the period from April first to the end of June this year. This is an increase of 664 more people murdered, compared to the same period last year, when the country was placed under COVID-19 Lockdown levels one and two.

The three main causes for murders:

Arguments and misunderstandings.

Retaliations and revenge murders

Briefing the media on the latest crime stats in Pretoria, Cele says the murder figures were extremely worrying.

He says, “The three main causes for murders remain arguments and misunderstandings. Retaliation and revenge murders were the second motive for murder and vigilantism was the third most likely cause of murder in South Africa.”

“The uMlazi, Plessislaer police stations in KwaZulu-Natal and uMthatha station in the Eastern Cape registered the highest murder cases during this period. 221 murder cases were reported in those three areas, combined. The Police ministry and SAPS management recently met with Umlazi policing structures, traditional and religious leaders, business and the youth in an effort to tighten policing in the area.”

Cele adds: “It is during this engagement that the improvement of police response time and shortage of vehicles and how environmental design impeded policing was raised sharply and is being urgently addressed at National Provincial and local government level. The multi-stakeholder approach and working closely with the community in the Umlazi policing area, should have an impact on violent crime if sustained and maintained as agreed.”

In the video below, Police Minister Bheki Cele presents the quarterly crime statistics: