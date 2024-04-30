Cele concerned about number of illegal taverns in some KZN areas

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police Minister Bheki Cele says illegal taverns outweigh the number of schools, clinics and places of worship in Inanda and surrounding areas in Durban. He was speaking to residents at a Crime Imbizo in the area.

According to the 2023-2024 quarterly crime statistics, Inanda, Umlazi and KwaMashu reported the highest number of murders in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele says turning the tide on crime requires a collective effort from all spheres of government and civil society.

“ Sheebens and bottle stores, they are 136 altogether, it’s one thing that we all need to look at. Not really interfere with the economic activities but to understand that the very same economic activities, if it is not properly regulated, it can give us crime. So, we agreed that we will work within the precincts, within the book to ensure that everyone that runs a shebeen follows the law.”

#PoliceMinistry [HAPPENING NOW] Minister of Police General Bheki Cele, and the management of police led by #SAPSNPC General Fannie Masemola are currently doing a walkabout at the Inanda taxi tank and a nearby shopping centre as a build-up to the Crime Prevention Imbizo at the Dr… pic.twitter.com/UmYSzushoG — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 30, 2024