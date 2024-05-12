Cele promises answers to families affected by building collapse

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised the families of the victims affected by the George building collapse that they will receive answers. This as the families are demanding answers about their loved ones as the recovery and rescue mission continues into the sixth day.

The death toll has since risen to 17 with 35 people still trapped in the rubble.

Cele was engaging with the affected families at George in the Western Cape.

“We will be looking at it going forward especially from the sides of the government, specifically the South African Police. Our job is to investigate matters and come with the answers or the answers that we believe are relevant. Even if you don’t find your loved ones still alive but to know what happened, that will the job of the government.”

George Building Collapse | Update on rescue efforts: Minister Bheki Cele:

Meanwhile, officials at the tragic site have heaped praise on all the working mothers currently assisting on the site on this Mother’s Day. From emergency workers to volunteers, the women have been on site since the disaster occurred almost a week ago.

“I am a mum and part of being a mum is to make sacrifices at one time or another. And one of the sacrifices is to be here today to support our teams, to support the families, to support the broader community. So, being a mum and knowing what sacrifices mean… for me being here today on Mother’s Day is one of the best things I ever did in my life to support my team.”

George Building Collapse | “Our thoughts go to families on Mother’s Day”