Several people were killed on Thursday by a gunman who opened fire in a classroom at a university in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested after police said on social media that shots had been fired at the Rotterdam Medical Centre and a nearby home.

They also said fires had broken out at both locations.

Videos posted online showed police instructing students to run outside as heavily armed arrest teams arrived at the scene.

Two hours later police said there had been multiple deaths and that victims’ family members were being informed.