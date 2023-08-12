It is a two-horse race for the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Gauteng top position, which is set to be decided on Saturday, by a thousand delegates attending the province’s congress.

The one-day event is taking place in Boksburg on the East Rand.

Incumbent provincial leader Solly Msimanga is vying for the top spot against rival Nkumeni Ramulifho.

Ramulifho says the DA under Msimanga has taken a beating at the polls and change is needed, whilst Msimanga argues that you don’t change the pilot with the plane still airborne.

The elected leader will lead the party in Gauteng into the 2024 general elections.

